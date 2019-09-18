Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) to Issue GBX 6.40 Dividend

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON DRX opened at GBX 290.40 ($3.79) on Wednesday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 283.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 317.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49.

Get Drax Group alerts:

In related news, insider John Baxter purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,830 ($24,604.73). Also, insider Andy Skelton purchased 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £48,425 ($63,275.84).

DRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Drax Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 347 ($4.53).

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.