Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00.
In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
