Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Announces $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Dine Brands Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Dine Brands Global has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dine Brands Global to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.69 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 59.85% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

