Digitex Futures Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,352,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

