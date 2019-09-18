DigitalPrice (DP) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded down 41.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $78,134.00 and $13.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, DigitalPrice has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006003 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DigitalPrice is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

