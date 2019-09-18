Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Trading 13.3% Higher

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO)’s stock price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.71, 3,487,609 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,849,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a $11.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $11.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,960,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 214,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,482,709 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $78,493,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,775,000 after buying an additional 263,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,004,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 992,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,527.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,663,777 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 2,500,074 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

