Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00007214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. Diamond has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $426.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002278 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,317,755 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

