Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Acquires $12,690.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,348,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Seymour Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Seymour Holtzman acquired 25,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Seymour Holtzman bought 1,391 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,434.25.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Seymour Holtzman bought 12,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.
DXLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.52.
About Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
