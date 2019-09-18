Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Acquires $12,690.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $12,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,348,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,872.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seymour Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Seymour Holtzman acquired 25,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Seymour Holtzman bought 1,391 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,434.25.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Seymour Holtzman bought 12,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

DXLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 345,807 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

