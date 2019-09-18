Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.39. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 185,941 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $610.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,003,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 480,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $21,530,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,069,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

