Delphy 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $153,209.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. Delphy has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $153,209.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Delphy has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01218916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00097071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017226 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020245 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy was first traded on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,903,969 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

