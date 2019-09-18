Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of DFRG remained flat at $$7.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 408,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $266.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFRG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 398.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

