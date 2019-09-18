Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDG) Plans — Dividend of $0.01

Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDG) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849. Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.