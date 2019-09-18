Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $528.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) to post sales of $528.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.70 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $501.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 75,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.81. 442,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,859. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $180.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.16.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.