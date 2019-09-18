DECENT (DCT) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Upbit, HitBTC and ChaoEX. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $7,920.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ChaoEX, HitBTC, BCEX, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

