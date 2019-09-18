Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 636,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,076. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market cap of $727.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,160,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $275,625. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 196,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

