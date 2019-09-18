CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in CyrusOne by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 548,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.46. 107,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $75.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.