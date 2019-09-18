Cynthia M. Durrett Sells 42,167 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $618,589.89.

Shares of SOI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 7,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

SOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 186,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 889,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.