CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after acquiring an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,140,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,388,000 after acquiring an additional 290,774 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,709,000 after acquiring an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,592. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

