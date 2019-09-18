Crowd Machine (CMCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,184.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Crowd Machine token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, BitForex and Bancor Network. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $259,891.00 and approximately $12,184.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine launched on April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

