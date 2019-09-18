Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will post $10.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the highest is $12.65 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $2.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $41.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $49.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.22 million, with estimates ranging from $122.48 million to $174.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,521.25% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 217.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 145,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,257. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.25 and a beta of 3.55.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.