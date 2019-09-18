Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $1,121,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,958,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 383,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. 189,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,163. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.