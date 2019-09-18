Cowen Inc. Makes New $643,000 Investment in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU)

Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACTTU. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,048,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,036,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,269,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,556,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACTTU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

