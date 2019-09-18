Cowen Inc. Cuts Position in BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Cowen Inc. lessened its position in shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,659 shares during the quarter. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in BioScrip were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BioScrip during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 180,389 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,874,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 61,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioScrip alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioScrip from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioScrip has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of BIOS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 85,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,943. The company has a market capitalization of $456.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.52. BioScrip Inc has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioScrip Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.