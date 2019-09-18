Cowen Inc. Buys New Stake in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU)

Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JFKKU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in 8i Enterprises Acquisition by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 333,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter.

8i Enterprises Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.26.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

