Covalis Capital LLP Sells 37,040 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Covalis Capital LLP trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,040 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises 0.5% of Covalis Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covalis Capital LLP owned about 0.13% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000.

Shares of SPXU traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,371. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

