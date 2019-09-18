Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $32.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,336. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

