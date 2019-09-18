Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $175.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $110,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,939 shares of company stock valued at $255,959 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

