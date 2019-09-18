Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.47

Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.47 ($1.75) and last traded at A$2.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 288258 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.52 ($1.79).

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company operates through four segments: Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia and West Virginia, the United States.

