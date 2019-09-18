Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 714118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Copperbank Resources Company Profile (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Copperbank Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperbank Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.