Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,206.27

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,206.27 and traded as high as $1,299.79. Constellation Software shares last traded at $1,292.14, with a volume of 12,354 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSU. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,250.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,207.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,273.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,207.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.82, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$10.05 by C($1.37). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 36.6199969 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

