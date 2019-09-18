Concoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (CONX)

Concoin (CURRENCY:CONX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $1,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Concoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Concoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00214224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.01218916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00097071 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00017226 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020245 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Buying and Selling Concoin

Concoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

