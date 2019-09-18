Conceal Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002363 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. Conceal has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $127,343.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00961955 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00226762 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002207 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003207 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,402,615 coins and its circulating supply is 4,686,061 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

