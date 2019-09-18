Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,221 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

