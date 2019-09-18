Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,611 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $173,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.64.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $131.19. 6,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,518. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.