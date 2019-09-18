Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. 7,306,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,245,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $277.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.