Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 584,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after purchasing an additional 419,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 186.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 59.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.28. 5,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,393. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

