Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 83.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $8,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,144,643 shares of company stock worth $117,748,154. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

