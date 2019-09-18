Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,103.82

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (LON:COD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,103.82 and traded as high as $34.85. Compagnie de Saint Gobain shares last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 29,254 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.71 million and a PE ratio of -154.52.

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

