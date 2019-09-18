Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.22

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $860.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,570,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,059,000 after buying an additional 1,190,028 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,926,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

