Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper Sells 2,077 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.