Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $15.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,873,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,298 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,565 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after buying an additional 5,778,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.75. 3,536,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.