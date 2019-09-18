Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,779 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 636.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 459,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

KYN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 59,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, Director William L. Thacker bought 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $80,514.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert L. Richey bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,245.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,304 shares of company stock worth $455,215 in the last ninety days.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

