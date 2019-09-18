Cohen & Steers Inc. Increases Stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 164.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,764 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.37.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. 122,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,128,424. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

