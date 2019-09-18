Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,463,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57,712 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,341,945,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,814.04. The company had a trading volume of 200,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $909.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,807.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

