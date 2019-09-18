CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 9%

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) were up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.88, approximately 9,274,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 4,174,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 134,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

