CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE CNO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,433,000 after purchasing an additional 539,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 200,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

