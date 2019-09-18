CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 16.7%

CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB) was down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

