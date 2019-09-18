Clough Global Opportunities Fund Plans — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0874 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

GLO stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.