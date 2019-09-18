Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.90. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1,131 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.1106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 11.6%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLQ. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,770 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

