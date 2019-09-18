CloakCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,002.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $26,002.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003633 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00055153 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,339,171 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Mercatox, Binance, Livecoin, Bitbns and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

