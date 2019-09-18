ClearPoll (POLL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $225,641.00 and $9.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00217056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.01224392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00099941 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020393 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll launched on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

